Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... A PACIFIC COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE REGION THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING, BRINGING WITH IT BREEZY WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS AND ACCUMULATING MOUNTAIN SNOW. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF GENERALLY 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. MOTORIST ARE ADVISED TO USE CAUTION THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING AS SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADWAYS WILL BE POSSIBLE.

THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR TYRIN KILLSNIGHT IS BEING CANCELED. TYRIN HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. MISSOULA POLICE THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.