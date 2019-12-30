HELENA - A cow on a Madison County ranch has tested positive for bruecellosis according to a release from the Montana Department of Livestock on Monday.
The ranch, which is inside Montana' brucellosis Designated Surveillance Area, is quarantined as they undergo a epidemiological investigation. No other animals were found infected on the ranch.
According to Montana Department of Livestock, previous brucellosis cases show animals picked up the disease from infected elk.
Montana Department of Livestock Veterinarian Dr. Marty Zaluski says there are benefits in spotting animals infected with brucellosis in the beginning stages.
Since the DSA was established in 2010, the state is able to maintain its brucellosis Class Free Status, according to Montana Department of Livestock.
"It can be concerning when a brucellosis affected herd is discovered, but our DSA producers and veterinarians should be commended for their efforts and compliance with regulations," Zaluski said in the press release. "A high rate of testing, much of it voluntary, is the primary reason we continue to find affected herds rapidly, which not only minimizes the impact on that producer but protects our state and our trading partners."