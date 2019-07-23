BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman is known for its celebrity guest appearances.
From Justin Timberlake to Kardashian family, the city welcomes all.
Most recently the city rolled out the red carpet for country music icon Reba McEntire.
She had one chance, and she didn’t let us down.
The Grammy Award-winning artist spent one evening having dinner at the Kountry Korner.
The Kountry Korner posted to its Facebook page,
“Reba made her annual trip to Montana this weekend. We were able to get her a bit of our acclaimed prime rib on Sunday. She often makes breakfast at the Kountry Korner a part of her Bozeman visit...our being closed on Mondays didn't prevent that continued tradition!”
The Heart Won’t Lie and her heart wanted Kountry Korner, we hope she had a great trip to the Treasure State!