The Cottonwood Fire Station will open its doors to the public and be cooking up burgers and hot dogs in preparation for wildfire season.
Cottonwood Fire Station to host annual wildfire awareness barbecue
BOZEMAN- The annual wildfire awareness barbecue will be taking place today, Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Cottonwood Fire Station will open its doors to the public and be cooking up burgers and hot dogs in preparation for wildfire season.
The Cottonwood Fire Station will open its doors to the public and be cooking up burgers and hot dogs in preparation for wildfire season.
There will be information available to prepare your home and family for wildfires.
Fire truck rides will be going on for the kids you can also take part in the firefighter dunk tank!
You can get more information here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.