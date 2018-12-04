BELGRADE - Bozeman's Montana Highway Patrol division started work on Monday in a new location that they say will be better for both taxpayers and troopers.
Walk into the new Montana Highway Patrol office in southeast Belgrade, and you're greeted with the smell of fresh drywall. There's still no land line, and you can't even find their address on Google Maps, but officials say the move for the MHP's District 7 office will instantly put troopers in a better position to serve the community.
Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Patrick McLaughlin says the troopers and staff are already more efficient in their new office than they were at the previous location at 1045 Reeves Rd. E in Bozeman. The two dozen-plus District Seven troopers are in charge of covering all of Madison, Gallatin, Park, Broadwater, and Meagher counties, and their first move in ten years is to an office that's three times bigger than the previous one.
"We were pretty crammed in there," McLaughlin explains. Oftentimes, he says, the office space would turn into storage space out of necessity, and not necessarily organized storage space, at that. It also wasn't uncommon for troopers to share desks in their previous space, which McLaughlin says was a let-down for both the troopers and those in charge of managing them.
"More than anything, we want to keep the officers happy. So, more space makes them happier," he says.
Each trooper has his or her own desk now, and a few spare desks stand at the ready for traveling MHP employees and future troopers. There's even a conference room, albeit one that's still waiting on a table.
The new location - which the MHP is renting - is just a mile from I-90. If necessary, troopers can go from the sitting in their office to being on the interstate in less than two minutes.
But what's the difference for taxpayers? According to McLaughlin, the move should reduce unnecessary expenses that had stemmed from the previous location's inadequate space.
Backup vehicles, which were once stored outside year-round, are now kept inside of a garage at the office. It'll help the vehicles have a longer and more efficient lifespan, meaning fewer costly vehicle replacements. And previous fees the MHP paid for an off-site storage space - and the costs of driving back and forth to it - are no longer a concern, since documents and equipment can now be stored in-house.
The troopers hope to hold an open house in the spring welcoming the public to their new location at 39B Gold Miner Lane in Belgrade.
From Montana Highway Patrol (11/29/18): Please note that the Bozeman office telephone number will experience a service interruption during this time. In the event of an emergency, please dial 911 or contact the 24/7 Montana Highway Patrol Dispatch Center at 855-MHP-3777. In the event of a non-emergency, the office will have cell phone service only and members of the public can call 406-579-3943. It is unknown at this time when phone service will be restored. The MHP will update its social media profiles to notify the public when telephone service has been reestablished.