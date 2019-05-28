ROBERTS – Montana State Parks announced a temporary emergency closure on Tuesday for Cooney State Park due to high water levels and flooding, according to a news release.
The flooding is reportedly affecting roadways, campsites, parking areas and boat launches. MSP officials say conditions in the area are dangerous, and that they pose a risk to public health and safety.
The temporary closure will last until water levels go down to protect the public and park resources.
For more information and updates, you can visit MSP’s official website.