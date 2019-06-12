BOZEMAN - Police say a suspect accused of breaking into a construction site left his identification at the scene.
Joseph Chybinski, 21, is charged with felony burglary.
A Gallatin County citation says Chybinski and a young woman were intoxicated when they broke into a construction site at 110 E. Olive early in the morning on Friday, June 7. Surveillance footage reportedly shows them peeing on an upstairs floor, spraying a fire extinguisher and driving a forklift around the main floor.
A job superintendent told police he found the resulting mess that morning, and also found a passport belonging to Chybinski.
Polie arrested Chybinski on June 11.
The citation doesn't indicate if Chybinski's female companion will be charged.