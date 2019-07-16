Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING CONTINUES... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS CONTINUES AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. UNTIL 915 PM MDT. AT 820 PM, A LINE OF STORMS EXTENDED FROM SHERIDAN NORTHWARD TO WHITEHALL. THIS LINE OF STORMS WAS MOVING TO THE EAST AROUND 25 MPH AND WILL AFFECT THE BOZEMAN AIRPORT AREA BETWEEN 850 PM AND 915 PM. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113