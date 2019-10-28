BOZEMAN, Mont. – Drivers n central Bozeman will need to keep an eye out for closures on West Babcock that will begin Tuesday, October 28 at 6 AM.
The closures will shut down W. Babcock both ways from 19th Street to 15th Street for two weeks as a construction company puts in new water and sewer services.
These services will be used for the new two-building, 94-unit apartment complex going up in the area.
Detours will be available for anyone that normally drives along the route.
Rotherham Construction project manager Jennifer Philipps says that Main Street will be the detour to the north and Koch Street as the detour to the south.
All of the businesses along Babcock and Main will remain open, but their exits on Babcock will be closed for the duration of the closure.
Crews will be working along W. Babcock seven days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM.