Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO, WITH WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 40 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 15 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

