BELGRADE - Commenters are expressing support for Curry Express after one man went off on a racist tirade on Facebook.
The restaurant posted a short promotional video on Facebook last week, advertising its lunch buffet. Richard Suttles commented on the video on Dec. 18 saying, "I'm going to puke."
After the restaurant responded, asking him to "have some manners," he continued, "your race is a insult to the Earth. You come here get a hand out and don't do manual labor here but make a killing off our tax dollars. So to that. Go f*** yourself."
Suttles is a self-employed resident of Belgrade, according to his public Facebook profile.
Supporters of the restaurant quickly rushed to its defense, with more than 100 comments over the last day speaking in support.
Tim writes: "I'll be down there for lunch tomorrow. I'm a 4th generation Montanan. That's not how we behave."
Kara writes: "You and your family are valued members of the community."
Curry Express opened in Belgrade in October 2013, according to the Bozeman Chronicle. It's owned by Raj and Priyanka Sing, who moved to Belgrade from Alabama.