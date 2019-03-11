In tonight's Community Spotlight, Craig & Linda Madsen from the First Alliance Church stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about an upcoming dinner and auction to benefit their short term mission trip to Trujillo, Peru.
The event will take place on Sunday, March 17th starting at 5:00pm at the First Alliance Church located at 908 47th St. N. The event is open to the public, and auction items include zipline/raft trips, hotels and cabins, sporting goods, jewelry, vacations, kitchen items, guns, and much more.
For more information about the event or the Church's mission, head over to their website here.