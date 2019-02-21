Community saves warming center with $60,000 in donations

BOZEMAN- A funding crisis recently put the Bozeman Warming Center at risk of closing early.
The warming center operated by the Bozeman HRDC serves several people and families a night.
Providing a warm retreat from the cold for members of our community most in need.
Upwards of $60,000 were needed to keep the center operational through the end of the cold months here in Bozeman.
But the community came together and raise that money in just a few short days.
Now because of that money, the center is able to stay open through the end of March along with planning for the summer.
“Last summer we helped over 30 people who came and use the day center, move into permanent housing.... that was 30 people that didn’t have to sleep here this winter,” Adam Poeschl Warming Center Outreach and Operations Manager said.
The goal of the HRDC is to end homelessness at all levels, the warming center plays a key part in that during the cold months with the goal of helping people find permanent housing during the summer.
Donations from across Gallatin County flooded in when the word got out about the need.
One area business even writing a check for $15,000 to help keep things moving.
If you would like to make a donation to help the warming center click here.