BOZEMAN – A prominent Bozeman educator is one of only 128 people across the nation battling the rare, polio-like illness called Acute Flaccid Myelitis, better known as AFM.
Kevin Conwell, principal of Bozeman High School, has received an outpouring of support in recent months, both emotionally and financially. The high school’s news team made him a personalized video, faculty members have been sending monthly care packages and visiting Conwell at his temporary home in a Utah hospital, and the Bozeman community is raising tens of thousands of dollars to cover medical costs.
Back in September, Conwell became sick with what he thought was the common cold. But within hours, he was paralyzed. An emergency flight to the University of Utah saved his life, but it came with a $40,000 price tag.
In just two months, a GoFundMe page for Conwell set up by a family member has raised more than $32,000.
"When he got sick, it's just been really hard on all of us," says Rob Watson, Superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools. "Because we're worried about him, and we're hoping for the best for him. We really value him as a leader and as a principal."
The latest illness comes after Conwell’s battle with cancer over the last four years.
According to the Center for Disease Control, the rare disease attacking Conwell was first detected in 2014. It attacks the nervous system, rendering Conwell and hundreds of others who have transmitted the disease since 2014, unable to move.
Watson suggests anyone interested in encouraging Conwell should send him a note via the school district’s office in the Willson Building at 404 W. Main Street.
For those wanting to donate to Conwell’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/kevin-conwell-life-flight-transport