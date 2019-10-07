Commissioners meeting to discuss possible new target shooting site in the National Forest

BOZEMAN- Right now, you can shoot anywhere in the National Forest, rangers and the Gallatin County Commissioners are exploring possible sites in the National Forest for a target shooting range.
With hunting and shooting a way of life in Montana, the thought process behind this is to encourage safety.
This evening the Gallatin County Commissioners and park rangers are meeting to discuss a new shooting range and you at home are invited.
Several possible sites have been chosen, three of those sites are located inside the National Forest. The purpose of these sites is to give shooting enthusiasts a place to safely practice.
“In my mind, if you have a good shooting range… with benches and it’s been designed for safety... people are going to gravitate to that,” Joe Skinner Gallatin County Commissioner said,
“it will take a lot of pressure off trailheads,… it will be safer in the long run.”
The meeting will be taking place, Monday, October 7 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room on the third floor of the Gallatin County Courthouse.
It’s important to note right now there is no proposal for moving forward with the development of any sites, the purpose of this evening's meeting is to get input from the public.