BOZEMAN - The two gyms on Montana State’s campus that collapsed last month have finally been demolished.
The roofs of the north and south gyms of the university’s Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center collapsed in early March. Both collapses took place over the course of three days. The school still has not released what caused the collapses to occur, but they have said they don’t believe the collapses weren’t a result of faulty structural engineering on the buildings.
Many blame February’s record snowfall for the roofs collapsing.
Officials say the two gyms and the building standing between them - which were all built in 1973 - will be demolished and rebuilt. The building that stands between them still has not been demolished.
The rest of the university’s Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center remains closed for the foreseeable future. University officials say they plan to eventually pay students back for the gym fees taken out of their tuition by prorating the costs while the gym stays closed.