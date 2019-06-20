Coffee with a Cop in Bozeman
BOZEMAN- Bozeman Police is hosting "Coffee with a Cop," Thursday, June 20.
Officers will be at the Starbucks inside Albertsons.
This is a great chance to ask questions and get to know the men and women who keep our streets safe.
There won't be any speeches, just come with questions, you can voice and concerns head and get to know the officers working hard for you at the same time.
