Clean Energy Fair in Bozeman to showcase renewable energy options

BOZEMAN-The Montana Renewable Energy Association will host the 9th Annual Montana Clean Energy Fair.
The event is free and open to the public, taking place Saturday, August 10, at the Gallatin Fairgrounds.
Events include workshops on solar, wind, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and an electric car show.
There also will be a self-guided solar home tour along with food vendors and kids' activities,
A list of workshops is available here.
- Solar Electricity Basics and Grid-tied Energy Storage
- Large Scale Renewables and Utility Planning
- Smart Solar Shopping
- Financing and Incentives for your Renewable Energy System
- Electric Vehicles Show-and-Tell
- Efficient Water Heating for Homes and Business
- Renewable Energy Policy & Regulation
- Off-Grid Living
- Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency in the Bozeman Community
- Best Practices for Net-Zero Homes
For more information can be found here and you can RSVP here.