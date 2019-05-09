City re-opens compost collecting for summer

BOZEMAN- Its yard work time and the City of Bozeman is ready to help you get your garden off the ground.
We are all ready for the summer sun and time in the garden.
But before the garden can go up the weeds and winter leftovers must go out.
If you are ready to hit the garden and do some yard work the city will take your compost, not your food compost but the yard and garden type of compost.
The city has now officially opened its garbage collection for things like grass clippings, leaves, small branches, and garden waste which basically means we can kiss the snow good buy and plant the tulips.
But city waste is asking for your help in keeping a certain type of compost out of the trash.
“You know the little doggy baggie surprises that when people walking their dog or something those are not supposed to be in there and just other types of trash,” Russ Ward Solid Waste Division Assistant Superintendent said.
Items the city will collect-
- grass clippings
- leaves small branches
- garden waste
Items the city will not collect-
- sod, dirt, rocks
- concrete
- animal feces
- large branches
To get that stuff picked up put your yard trimmings in plastic or metal cans that are clearly labeled "compost,” have your compost out and ready at your pickup location by 7 a.m. on Mondays.
Once the winter leftovers are gone its officially time to start that garden, get the flowers planted and start growing the vegetable garden!