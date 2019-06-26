City pool open for the summer

BOZEMAN- Get your beach towels and your picnic baskets Bogert Pool is open for the season in Bozeman.
The outdoor facility that has two swimming areas, one for kids and another for the older members of our community.
It’s open from now until August 23.
They will be hosting a special Fourth of July event, it will cost $10 to $14 for families.
You can check pool hours here.
If you have a teenager looking for a summer job, the city is looking for two lifeguards.
Those positions start at $13.00 an hour.
