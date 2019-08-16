BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman has developed a process for ticketing cars parked in the Bridger Park Downtown Garage.
The new process will be used after 5 PM and before 8 PM for people who park in the garage for more than two hours without paying as required by the city.
Now, instead of receiving a ticket on the windshield, a ticket will be mailed to the owner of the car. That address will be what is listed with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The City of Bozeman will implement this new citation by mail process within the next 3-5 days.