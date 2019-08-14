City of Bozeman looking for feedback on Community Housing Action Plan

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman is working on its Housing Action Plan.
With housing on the mind of everyone in Bozeman, this is a way to have your voice heard on the topic.
The city is inviting the public to stop by for one of two public participation meetings being held to discuss and edit elements of the draft plan.
The Community Housing Action Plan is an action planning effort to help identify community housing needs and priorities.
This will be taking place Tuesday, August, 20 at the Bozeman Public Library from 11 a.m to 1 p.m or 5 p.m to 7 p.m.
They are both are the same meetings just being offered at different times.
