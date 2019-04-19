City host park beautification day

BOZEMAN- It's time to put your snow shovel down and grab your gardening gloves.
The City of Bozeman is hosting its annual clean up day and inviting the entire community to take part.
After a very long winter, the Bozeman Beautification Advisory Board expects hundreds of area volunteers to step up to take care of their neighborhoods and parks.
Last year over 300 people attended.
“It’s been a long winter in Bozeman, we’ve had a lot of snow,” Neighborhoods Coordinator Tanya Andreasen said, “As the snow melts a lot of dog waste and litter is exposed and it’s just a really good way to clean up Bozeman all at once get rid of all of that and have a fresh start this spring.”
If you would like to take part in the citywide spring cleaning you can preregister online by clicking here, or you can come to the Bozeman Public Library at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.
There will be a light breakfast which is an opportunity for you to meet your neighbors and devise your game plan for cleaning up the most garbage!
There's no need to bring anything, trash bags, gloves, and safety vests will be provided.
Getting ready for #bozeman clean up day @CityofBozeman— Chris Mehl (@ChrisMehl7) April 18, 2019
Come by the library Saturday at 8am or later and we’ll set you up. All are welcome. pic.twitter.com/EjxHtMerFN
April 18, 2019