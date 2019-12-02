Christmas Spiders to go up Tuesday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Main Street will be closed for the installation of the"Christmas Spiders".
Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3. The closure will last 3-4 hours.
You are asked to avoid Main Street as firefighters hang the spiders.
