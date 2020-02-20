BOZEMAN, Mont. - Evidence of long-term abuse in the recent murder of a 12-year-old boy has left a community shaken and desperate to keep it from happening again.
Deputies arrested James Sasser Jr., Patricia Batts, and a juvenile male (the 14-year-old uncle of the victim) for the deliberate homicide of 12-year-old James Alex Hurley earlier this month. Hurley had been living with them, two uncles, and an aunt in West Yellowstone for two years.
It's a heartbreaking story that happened just steps from America's backyard, Yellowstone National Park.
Sage Lambert, a program manager for the Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center, says a story like Alex's can happen anywhere.
"I think a lot of people have that perception that maybe this isn't happening in a certain part of the community, but really it can happen in all families."
Alex's father died a few years ago and his mother lived out of state. Prosecutors say that while he was living in West Yellowstone, the preteen endured torture and abuse at the hands of his grandparents and 14-year-old uncle.
He's not alone. In the most recent numbers we could find, from 2016, Montana had more than 3,100 reported victims of abuse and neglect. The number of children cared for by the state has more than doubled in the last ten years.
"It can happen you know anytime in the community," says Lambert, "so it's always really important that if you feel like there's something that might be a little off, just making that report."
In 2018, there were nearly 30,000 calls in Montana to report child abuse or neglect. After investigations, only just over 2,400 founded child abuse cases were handled that year by the state's Child and Family Services.
"There's no hard and fast rule about who abuses children," explains Lambert. "[Our organization is] really helping the families and supporting them to work through that is what we see have really good outcomes for our families and kids."
And to do that, it's important to be aware of the behavioral symptoms of child abuse, some of which are sudden changes in behavior or habits, reluctance to go home, leave school, or see a certain adult, frequent school absences, and seeming scared, anxious, or withdrawn.
A few physical things to look for: if the child has unexplained injuries or comes back from an absence at school with fading bruises or marks.
But even in the worst cases, there is hope.
As Lambert says: "Kids are super, super resilient and their brains are still forming and shaping so really with the appropriate supports and services it doesn't have to be something that is an end-all be-all."
And if you know someone who might be being abused, it is better to report it and be wrong than to risk a continuation of the abuse.
"If you're having a gut feeling, always call it in," urges Lambert.
The 24-hour help line for the state of Montana is 1-866-820-5437.
A public memorial service will be held for Alex on Sunday at 5 PM at West Yellowstone City Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles and wear a blue ribbon for child abuse awareness.