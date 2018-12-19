ABC FOX Montana is pleased to bring the first in the series of stories we're working on with the "No Kid Hungry" program in Montana.
One is six children in the state are living in households that struggle to put food on the table. With the help of food service workers in your schools and in your communities, "No Kid Hungry" is working to change that.
Karen Hunter is what students and staff at Arlee School District call a real life superhero.
Karen is the head chef for Arlee School District, her team of five women cook enough meals to feed more than 450 staff and students each school day.
Arlee School District offers a universal free breakfast program for all students, and after implementing the program several years ago, it's helped increase student success.
"I think it makes a difference in academics, I graduated three kids from here and [the kids] can't think if they can't have food," Karen said.
The students and staff at Arlee schools adore "Miss Karen" and they said the district would not be the same without her help everyday.
Karen said she couldn't do her job without her fabulous team of five, and their hard work doesn't go unnoticed by elementary school principal Don Holst.
"I don't think [Karen and her team} ever get enough credit. They work behind the scenes except when the kids come in and get the food," Holst said. "They're serving breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the morning, and lunch for over an hour."
And it doesn't stop with lunchtime, Karen and Arlee School District recently partnered with the Arlee Community Development Corporation, which works to create projects that benefit the whole community. Together, they started the "family dinner project." The program encourages families to eat more meals together. Karen and her team cook the food after school hours and invite families to the school cafeteria in the evening.
"My favorite part is being able to serve as many seconds as they can eat, that's the real thing," Karen said.
No matter the meal, Karen loves spending time with the kids and enjoys their company.
"Usually I come out [of the cafeteria] and talk with [the kids] too during lunch," Karen added.
Principal Holst said Karen's love for her kids is obvious.
"Karen sincerely loves the kids and she wants to make sure they're fed every day. It's just not one little helping, she makes sure they all get enough to eat," Holst said.
Proof that not all heroes where capes, sometimes they wear aprons.
Karen Hunter your "Chef of the Month."