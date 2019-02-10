Cheer Team Stepping Up For Those In The Cold

GREAT FALLS- A group of local cheerleaders is stepping up to make sure those who don't have necessities to keep them warm and safe in this bitter cold, now do. However, they're going to need a little help from our community to make it happen.
Socks, scarves, perishable items, jackets, gloves, and hygiene products are some of the items that Team Avalanche is collecting because it’s negative 15 out, and they want to make sure everyone is staying warm here in the Electric City.
"It's so cold. They say if you're out there for the period of 10 minutes to 30 minutes you can get frostbite,” said Ava and Emma McCarthy.
After feeling the freeze wave and learning on social media more people than usual were in need of a warm place to stay Ava, Emma, and their mom, Lani McCarthy called up the Great Falls Rescue Mission asking how they could help.
"We decided it would be a good time for Avalanche to give back to the community because we're constantly asking for help from the community for sponsors," said Ava and Emma McCarthy.
If you want to donate, swing by the Montana Storm Gym this Monday, February 11th through Wednesday, February 13th from 5 to 7 p.m.
Address: 900 9th St S Suite 3, Great Falls, MT 59405
Phone Number: (406) 781-4590
If you do need a place to stay the Rescue Mission has cold weather services meaning they'll make sure you have a roof over your head overnight and breakfast in the morning.
You can contact the Great Falls Rescue Mission at:
Men’s Shelter: (406) 761-0095
Women’s Shelter: (406) 452-1483
Office: (406) 761-2653