BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin High School, Bozeman's second high school which will open to students next fall, has released its new logo for the school's dinosaur mascot, the Gallatin Raptors.
The logo was created by a local company, Classic Ink, which was chosen by the school after a competition to find a designer.
The announcement video for the new logo with the school's colors of black and royal blue was shown at Monday night's school board meeting.
The video was made by Bozeman High School junior Dylan Fedyk in about two days.
Erica Schnee, principal at Bozeman's rival Gallatin High, says the video is a great example of how the two schools can still work together to make something awesome.
A press release from Bozeman Public Schools reads:
This fall a competitive selection process was conducted and local company, Classic Ink, was selected to design the raptor logo for Gallatin High School. At the School Board meeting on Monday, November 11, 2019, the mascot and logos will be presented to the Board of Trustees. The Board meets at 5:45pm in room 122 at the Willson Building on Main Street.
Any future questions can be directed to Erica Schnee, principal of Gallatin High School at erica.schnee@bsd7.org.