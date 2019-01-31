Charges dropped against City of Bozeman

BOZEMAN- A complaint filed in December brought the design and construction of the new Public Safety Center to stop.
The complaint which was filed in Gallatin County District Court was passed off to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.
The investigation from the Commissioner found not enough evidence to support any violations by the City of Bozeman in its City Public Safety Bond campaign.
“We have been confident in the work we did to educate the public about the Bozeman Public Safety Center. The decision by the Commissioner of Political Practices only reinforces that confidence.” Cyndy Andrus Mayor of Bozeman said.
The city is now asking the man who filed the original complaint with District Court to remove his charges and the judge to dismiss the case.
“The Commissioner has made his decision. Now we need to resolve the complaint filed in District Court so we can take the appropriate next steps to build the center,” Andrea Surrat City Manager said.
The bond passing with 60% of the vote allowed the city to spend $36.9 million to build a New Justice Center.
When the new Justice Center is complete it will house the Fire Department, Police Department, Municipal Court, and Victim Services.
The city says that every month the product is delayed it costs taxpayers $200,000.
That bond that was passed cannot be surpassed, which means if this delay continues the city may need to search for more money to cover extra expenses or adjust the design plan.
Originally the plan was to work on design elements of the building in 2019 and break ground in 2020.