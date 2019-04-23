Changing the stigma around being a skateboarder

BOZEMAN- A group of kids in Bozeman is out to change the stigma around being a skateboarder.
The group of friends who founded the skate club TAKE says often times skateboarders get a bad rap.
By way of being good members of the community, they hope to make a difference in changing people's opinions.
Tre Barney a member of the organization says he enjoys coming to the skate park, he says hanging out with the kids at the park is where he feels most comfortable.
The recent high school graduate says he wants to be a role model; someone kids can look up to.
“We want to mentor these kids and teach them how to be like better people whether it’s through skateboarding or just through like hanging out with them and being a positive figure,” Barney said.
Parents around the area appreciate the group's willingness to spend time with the younger kids.
Barney says he is always happy to hand his board over to a grade schooler or middle schooler wanting to give it a try making a new friend and sharing something he's passionate about in the process.
Currently the future is a mystery for Barney, he hopes one day to be a motivational speaker and would eventually like to teach skateboarding workshops but for now, he's going to continue his work in Bozeman.
Being a positive member of his community.
You can find out more about T.A.K.E here.