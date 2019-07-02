Weather Alert

...A SERIES OF THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON... SOUTHEASTERN BEAVERHEAD...SOUTHERN MADISON AND CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES... A SERIES OF THUNDERSTORM WILL CONTINUE GENERATING OVER FAR SOUTHERN BEAVERHEAD COUNTY AND MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH THROUGH SOUTHERN MADISON AND CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES THROUGH 515 PM MDT. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. BRIEF HEAVY RAIN IS ALSO POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THESE STORMS HAVE BEEN MOVING OVER THE SAME AREAS, MAKING AT LEAST BRIEF LOCALIZED FLOODING A THREAT. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, ENNIS, LIMA, DELL, BIG SKY, JEFFERS, GALLATIN GATEWAY, CAMERON AND SNOWLINE. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. SOME OF THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.