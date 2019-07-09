West Glacier - Traffic was stopped for three hours Monday after a vehicle drove off a portion of Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Glacier National Park sent out a press release saying three people were taken to the hospital after the vehicle slide 40 feet down an embankment near Packer's Roost. We're told the patients were in stable condition.
The release said the vehicle swerved to avoid another car that had stopped to view a bear.
Park sawyers had to cut down several trees so that a tow truck could remove the vehicle. The rescue operation stopped traffic on the popular roadway for several hours.
Park dispatch got several calls from family members who were concerned their loved ones hadn't returned yet.
“Unexpected incidents in the park can have significant consequences for visitors,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow. “Always carry extra food and water, even if you are not planning on hiking into the backcountry. You should always plan for the unplanned, including delays along the road or elsewhere.”