BOZEMAN- After 34 years of service in public service, 24 of which were with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Captain Jason Jarrett retired on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning.
Jarrett, known fondly as "JJ," started his public service career in 1982 as a volunteer firefighter, in 1985 joining the National Park Service as a Park Ranger. In that role, he patrolled Yellowstone National Park by car, snowmobile, horse, foot, and skis; he spent four seasons at Old Faithful and six years at West Yellowstone.
In 1995, Jarrett joined the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been a patrol and civil deputy, detective, patrol sergeant, patrol commander, and Support Services commander.
He retires after being the Detention Center Commander since 2014 and the Search and Rescue Commander since 1998.
Jarrett will stay on as a part-time deputy so that he can focus on developing leadership training programs for sergeants and other front-line supervisors, and by helping Search and Rescue implement its strategic plan.
He is looking forward to having time to spend with his dog and family.
You can read the full statement here: