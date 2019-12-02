BOZEMAN- After 34 years of service in law enforcement Captain Jason Jarrett will be retiring today Monday, December 2, 2019.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office made this announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning.
Jarrett started in 1982 as a volunteer firefighter, in 1985 he joined National Park Service as a Park Ranger and patrolled Yellowstone National Park by car, snowmobile, horse, foot, and skis; he spent four seasons at Old Faithful and six years at West Yellowstone.
He has 24 with of experience with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
In 1995, Jarrett joined Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been a patrol and civil deputy, detective, patrol sergeant, patrol commander, and Support Services, commander.
He retires after being the Detention Center commander since 2014 and the Search and Rescue Commander since 1998.
Jarrett will stay on as a part-time deputy so that he can focus on developing leadership training programs for sergeants and other front-line supervisors and on helping Search and Rescue implement its strategic plan.
He is looking forward to having time to spend with his dog and family.
