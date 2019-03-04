Bozeman’s long-awaited large music venue is finally becoming a reality.
On Monday, construction works are expected to break ground on the new 1,500 capacity ELM music venue. The project – which will sit off of 7th Avenue next to the RSVP Motel in central Bozeman – has been a long time coming. Bozeman, despite its growing reputation nationally, hasn’t been able to offer musicians the same large indoor music spaces as other large cities in the state.
The ELM’s owners and operators, Missoula-based LogJam Presents, have become famous for their popular Missoula venue Kettlehouse Amphitheater, along with other Treasure State projects. According to LogJam Presents, the ELM is going to be the “best venue of its size in the western United States.”
It is expected to open in winter 2020.