Cancer patients in need of rides to treatment

BOZEMAN- When you’re sick with cancer the last thing you want to have to worry about is your commute to treatment.
Unfortunately for many members of our community battling a life-threatening illness that is a real worry.
Christine Day a three-time cancer survivor knows firsthand the struggle of commuting to treatment.
“I required treatment in Billings, I was unable to drive myself there and back, I had to count on family and friends to do it for me,” Day said.
The mental exhaustion on top of the physical exhaustion from chemo and other treatment makes the commuting process difficult.
After beating cancer Day went to work making sure nobody else in Montana went without a ride and someone to talk with on that ride home.
“When I heard about the volunteer program I thought what a great way to pay it forward,” Day said.
Helping people with cancer was something she told her self she would do when she retired.
“I said I was going to be helping others that are cancer patients and now that’s what I’ve done.” Day said.
So a few times a week Christine put some miles on her car and some smiles on some faces and takes people to their cancer treatments.
She, knowing their struggle all too well.
But the need for her work is huge right now, Bozeman Health needs more drivers to help people make it to treatment and they are asking the community for help.
The driving schedule is flexible around your schedule, and you can do as much or as little as your life permits.
Day says she gets sad when she has to stop driving people due to their treatment being over because usually, they form a bond, but she always has a celebration with them at the end to celebrate that last ride.
If you would like to volunteer Bozeman Health provides liability insurance and gas cards, all you need to do is send an email to this address to start the volunteer process.
If youd like to help give rides you can send an email to mpalmersheim@bozemanhealth.org
You can learn more about volunteer services here
