Canada proposes changes to staff, operation hours at northern border

There's talk of collaboration between border officials in the US and Canada. In a press briefing Friday with Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte, we learned about a proposal from Canada called the 'Agreement On Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Pre-Clearance.'
This measure would allow officers from both countries to work together in handling remote crossings during off hours, which would reportedly help reduce costs while maintaining regular schedules.
The proposal comes after the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reversed its plan to lower work hours at four Montanan ports and reduce overtime pay. Both Daines and Gianforte were critical of CPS’s plan when it was first announced. They say the agency's plan only considered its effect on trade and didn't take local jobs and activities into account.
"They were ignoring things like basketball tournaments and the race track in Malta. The various other reasons Canadians might come to montana and spend their money," said Daines.
Daines says CBP has since apologized, and that the agency has committed to hear everyone out.
The agency hosted a local meeting Thursday in Glasgow, discussing operation hours at the northern border, and will hold more in the next few days at Malta, Scobey and Plentywood to get community feedback on the issue.