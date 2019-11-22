Can’t be in Bozeman for the game? Watch party information from Billings to Missoula available here:

BOZEMAN- If you can't make it to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild don’t worry, watch parties are happening across the entire state allowing you to enjoy the game with both Bobcat and Grizzly fans.
If you are a Bobcat fan outside of Bozeman:
Billings: Red Door Lounge
Florence: Backyard Tap House
Glendive: Maddhatters Family Restaurant, Sports Bar & Casino
Great Falls: Beef 'O' Brady's
Missoula: Iron Horse
Missoula: Press Box Sports Bar
Great Falls: Beef 'O' Brady's
Glendive: Maddhatters Family Restaurant, Sports Bar & Casino
Florence: Backyard Tap House
These events are being hosted by different organizers associated with the different alumni associations. There are also watch parties happening across the country, that information can be found by clicking on the links above.