Can’t be in Bozeman for the game? Watch party information from Billings to Missoula available here:
Courtesy of Montana State University Alumni Foundation

BOZEMAN- If you can't make it to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild don’t worry, watch parties are happening across the entire state allowing you to enjoy the game with both Bobcat and Grizzly fans.

If you are a Bobcat fan outside of Bozeman

Billings: Red Door Lounge

Florence: Backyard Tap House

Glendive: Maddhatters Family Restaurant, Sports Bar & Casino

Great Falls: Beef 'O' Brady's

Missoula: Iron Horse 

If you are a Grizzly fan:  

Missoula: Press Box Sports Bar

Great Falls: Beef 'O' Brady's

Glendive: Maddhatters Family Restaurant, Sports Bar & Casino

Florence: Backyard Tap House 

These events are being hosted by different organizers associated with the different alumni associations. There are also watch parties happening across the country, that information can be found by clicking on the links above.

