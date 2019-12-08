BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County is home to many fearsome and furry creatures, from bears and mountain lions to the occasional wolf. But one overlooked beast that may just be the ruler of these lands? The beloved corgi.
Known for their short legs and big, expressive ears, corgis may look like house pets, but they’re not afraid of showing what they’re made of.
Mikel Daenen is the Facebook organizer of the Bozeman corgi play dates for the Gallatin Valley Corgi Club, a role she took on when she got her dog, Bentley, four years ago.
“A lot of them think that they are big dogs themselves,” says Daenen, laughing.
For one day every few months, these canines get to stake their claim on the land together during Corgi Play Dates.
Sunday's winter play date brought together dozens of corgis, with one as young as ten weeks old, at the Lewis and Bark Dog Park in Bozeman, but the location changes almost every time. There are other breed-specialized clubs in and around Bozeman, but Gallatin Valley Corgi Club is the only that focuses specifically on corgis.
Almost six months old, sisters Tiki and Piper lucked out after getting adopted by two coworkers, giving them a chance to play together on a regular basis.
Their owners, Levi and Samantha Talsma (Tiki) and Madison Parmenter (Piper), brought the two to their first play date on Sunday morning.
“We can’t wait for the next one, already," says Samantha Talsma.
"They’re so fun and she’s having a blast!" adds Parmenter.
And they weren't the only ones noticing a connection between the dogs during Sunday's play date.
“When [corgis are] all together, they get really excited,” says Daenen, “because I think they know that 'that’s the same breed.'”
The play dates aren't just for pups to get together, but a chance for their owners to talk all things corgi with other dog-lovers.
And while these dogs may have a small stature, don’t be fooled. There’s a lot to love with the energetic little canines.
James Blazicevich says his favorite thing about his 10-year-old dog Diamond’s breed is their ears.
“They’re so full of emotion, you know?” says Blazicevich. “And she can express all of her feelings with those pokey ears of hers.”
“Their personalities, their short little legs, people just smile when they see them,” says organizer Daenen.
There’s a reason they’re Queen Elizabeth’s breed of choice.
“Because they’re so full of love,” explains Blazicevich. “She has been the best dog in my life.”