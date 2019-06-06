BOZEMAN - It may only be in its second year, but the BZN International Film Festival - which puts focus on conservation and public land - is already one of Bozeman's most anticipated summer events.
But with high winds and the threat of hail still looming over Bozeman's weekend, BZN organizers are keeping an eye on the weather and planning for the worst.
While viewings take place indoors, other events will be set outside; the latter will have weights to keep them from blowing away in high winds.
Since Bozeman has an earned reputation as an outdoor town, the weekend weather may be beneficial as it draws people inside. And they may get just as much from the environment inside as they would outside.
"We have such a strong focus on conservation and environmental stewardship," says Beth Ann Kennedy, Artistic Managing Director of the Bozeman Film Celebration, which puts on BZN, "the weather is a huge part - you know, not just dealing with the weather, but embracing the weather and loving it. So, I think we'll enjoy whatever we get."
Kennedy says they're prepared to handle the potential influx of people heading inside to the movies on the rainy days to come. If that's you, tickets are still available.
The BZN International Film Festival runs until Sunday morning.