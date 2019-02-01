Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 10 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ON SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADWAYS. AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&