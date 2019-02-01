A Spokane, Washington man is charged with felony kidnapping and assault with a weapon charges after a 9-hour standoff with police in Butte earlier this week.
Court documents identify the man as 52-year-old Dane Anthony Gibson. He was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he held a person hostage and engaged in a standoff with police from a bus parked in front of the Butte bus depot.
Authorities say Gibson, who claimed to be carrying a bomb was carrying a fake detonator.
The standoff began around 12:30 PM on Wednesday when Gibson, riding a Jefferson Lines bus, reportedly demanded that the driver take him to the court house.
The bus driver stopped at the transfer center and disabled the bus. Gibson stayed on the bus with a hostage, and claimed to have a gun and a bomb, according to law enforcement. The other passengers and the bus driver safely got off the bus.
For the next several hours, officers with the Butte police and sheriff's office tried to determine whether the suspect was really carrying explosives. The suspect appeared to be holding a device that looked like a detonator and carrying a satchel.
After a few hours, Gibson reportedly asked for food and a cellphone so he could keep in touch with negotiators, as his phone was losing its battery power.
As officers set the bag of food and phone in front of the bus, the hostage used the distraction to shove away the suspect and escape. The hostage's escape was caught on camera.
The hostage was interviewed by police and released.
With the hostage safe and unhurt, Sheriff Ed Lester said, the tactical team decided to wait the suspect out and keep speaking to him through a negotiator. The first two cellphones died and they brought him out a third phone.
They also gave him a phone charger, which didn't work because the bus was disabled, Lester says.
As for what Gibson was demanding, Lester says he ranted to negotiators about conspiracy theories, various "grievances" and complained about physical ailments.
"Some real disjointed thoughts that indicate he has some mental situation going on," Lester says.
After several hours, officers said they observed Gibson taking toiletries out of the bag that purportedly carried explosives in it.
In a Butte-Silver Bow Justice Courtroom Friday, a judge set bail at $100,000. Gibson is due back in court on February 28.