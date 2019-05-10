BUTTE - Butte Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.
According to Sheriff Ed Lester, the crash happened on Dewey Boulevard near Lexington Avenue just before 2 AM.
A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in the crash. A man driving the motorcycle died. The passenger car reportedly left the scene headed northbound on Lexington.
Police are now looking for a black 2014 Subaru XV. It's possible the Subaru has a Montana license plate with the number 1-23956A.
Both Butte Police and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating. The public is asked to stay clear of the area.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Butte Police at 406-497-1120.