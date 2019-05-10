BUTTE - Butte Police have located the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Friday morning.
According to Sheriff Ed Lester, the crash happened on Dewey Boulevard near Lexington Avenue just before 2 AM.
A motorcycle and vehicle were involved in the crash. A 41-year-old Butte man driving the motorcycle died. The passenger car reportedly left the scene headed northbound on Lexington.
Police have reportedly located the black 2014 Subaru XV.
Both Butte Police and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating. The public is asked to stay clear of the area.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Butte Police at 406-497-1120.