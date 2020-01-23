BUTTE - Businesses in Uptown Butte are assessing the damage left behind from a fire that gutted an historic building early Thursday.
The blaze ripped through a building that housed The Irish Times, The Post, and Muddy Creek Brewery around 3:00 AM.
The building is considered a total loss.
Muddy Creek Brewery thanked fire crews in a Facebook post Thursday morning:
"...We have no information about how the fire started or what happened. We do want to sincerely thank Butte's Fire Department for responding and doing all in their power to fight the fire," the post reads in part. "We have been blessed with the most amazing staff and the most loyal, wonderful customers a business could ever hope for. We have laughed with you, mourned with you and shared pints with all of you for the last 5 years..."
UpTop Clothing Co. has a warehouse in the area. The company posted on Facebook that they don't know the magnitude of the damage as this point, and will be taking the online store offline for the time being.
This story will be updated as our team in southwest Montana continues to talk to community members.