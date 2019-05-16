Iowa's popular attorney general announced Thursday that he's endorsing Governor Steve Bullock in his run for the democratic presidential nomination.
AG Tom Miller is a democratic heavyweight in the first state to weigh in on the growing democratic field. Miller endorsed Barack Obama in his first trip to Iowa in 2007.
Bullock's campaign released this video Thursday morning noting that Miller is the only statewide Democratic elected leader to endorse a candidate for president.
Bullock has several campaign events scheduled in Iowa with Miller today.
The two-term democrat from Montana announced his candidacy for president Tuesday morning.