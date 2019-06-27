Montana's Governor Steve Bullock picked up what Politico is calling a "key" endorsement in Iowa Wednesday.
Longtime Story County Democratic Chair Jan Bauer is endorsing Bullock for president.
She is quoted in Politico likening Bullock to President Obama. She said to them, "If I tell people I'm endorsing the Governor of Montana, people say, 'What? Who?' It's like what people said about Obama."
Bauer was one of the first to endorse Obama in 2008.
Bullock is also endorsed by Iowa's Attorney General Tom Miller, one of the most popular democrats in the state.