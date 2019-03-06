Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 PM MST FRIDAY. * AT 444 PM MST, GALLATIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTS THAT AN ICE JAM CONTINUES ON THE GALLATIN RIVER NEAR THE TOWN OF LOGAN. WATER LEVELS ARE CURRENTLY BELOW FLOOD STAGE IN THIS AREA, BUT THE RISK FOR FLOODING WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEK. REMAIN VIGILANT, AS WATER RISES FROM THIS ICE JAM COULD OCCUR RAPIDLY WITH LITTLE WARNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOGAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&

...SNOW TO BE FOUND ACROSS SOUTHWEST MONTANA EARLY THIS MORNING... AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL BRING SNOW ACROSS SOUTHWEST MONTANA EARLY THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES OF A MILE OR LESS ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES. OVERALL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT AND GENERALLY 1 TO 2 INCHES. SNOW WILL THEN GENERALLY BE CONFINED TO THE MOUNTAINS LATER THIS MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. WITH SOME SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE, TRAVELERS MAY WANT TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME DURING THEIR MORNING COMMUTE TODAY.