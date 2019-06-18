BOZEMAN-Summer is upon us and if you’re sitting at home and need something to do with kids step back with The Museum of the Rockies.
The museum just opened up the Tinsley House, a big time machine sending you back to the homesteading era of the treasure state.
You can watch actors work in the kitchen turning butter and make horseshoes at the blacksmiths.
The Tinsley house is a living history farm, so get your covered wagons and a cowboy hat ready because you'll get to go all the way back to the 1890s.
This is all geared to teach the history of our state but may remind you of your own family history as well.
“You get the people who come through and say, this house reminds me of grandma’s,” Cheryl Genovese the Lead Interpreter at the Tinsley House said, “they go back in time and it’s nostalgic for them because they’re able to relive some of the earlier days of their lives.”
Kids will get the chance to cook over a wood-burning stove, tend the heirloom garden and even make a horseshoe in the blacksmith’s shop.
This will run through the whole summer and is totally free.
Guides will be dressed up in costume to really help make it feel like you’ve taken a summer vacation to 1890.
But if you want to take The Museum of the Rockies time machine even further back, they’ve got you covered.
If you’ve ever wanted to explore the 13th-century the museum is giving you and your kids the chance to do so by touring Genghis Khan's Mongol Empire.
You can walk through tents, a marketplace and even battlegrounds.
The exhibition will have 200 objects on display, there will be robes, jewelry, and, pottery all telling a story of a world gone.
“It is very special to learn about other people‘s cultures, how they came through history and to engage and be inspired and discover another culture that you just don’t find here in Montana,” Alicia Harvey Director of Marketing for the Museum of the Rockies said.
The exhibition will have live Mongolian dance performances to give a sense of Mongolian culture through its lively music and traditional dances.
You can get more information, the price, dates and times here.