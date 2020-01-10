Bridger Bowl turns 65, offers discounts on Friday

BOZEMAN- Happy Birthday to Bridger Bowl! The popular Bozeman area mountain is celebrating its 65th birthday this Friday!
In celebration of the birthday fun, they are giving out discounts to all you skiers and snowboarders.
Carpools of 3 or more people can get $30 lift tickets only valid for the birthday celebration, Friday, January 10, 2020.
The mountain will also be offering discounted lessons and handing out free birthday cake.
Bridger has been a non-profit mountain since 1959, the mountain gets its name Bridger Bowl from well-known mountain man, Jim Bridger.
The mountain first opened back in 1955.
