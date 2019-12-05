Bridger Bowl ski season in Bozeman opens to a green start Friday

BOZEMAN- If you have been praying for snow, ski season officially opening in Bozeman at Bridger Bowl, Friday, December 6, 2019.
There definitely is snow to shred as the 65th annual ski season kicks off with over 12,000 passes sold, that’s a 4% game from 2018.
Crews have been working around the clock to get ready for this ski season.
Bob Petitt the General Manager at Bridger Bowl says this year things are a little different on the mountain.
Things will be just a little greener than in years past thanks to some brand new solar panels.
“It was a grant that we applied for to help pay for the project and we got the project in and up and running about a week ago,” Petitt said, “so it supplements about 70% of our snowmaking power needs or basically all the power needs for a beginner area.”
That’s estimated to save the mountain close to $30-$40,000 a year.
Petitt adds that the money saved will eventually go into making larger remodels and upgrades to current facilities.
If you’re interested in hitting the slopes you can purchase a day pass or a season pass for Bridger Mountain by following this link.