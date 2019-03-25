Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SNOWMELT IN... LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... BROADWATER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... MEAGHER COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... BEAVERHEAD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAVE REPORTED THAT SNOWMELT IS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL MONTANA. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE IN AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, SUCH AS NEAR CULVERTS BLOCKED WITH SNOW AND/OR DEBRIS. * SOME ROADS HAVE WATER FLOWING OVER THEM, AND MANY FIELDS HAVE STANDING WATER. * WATER THAT HAS COVERED ROADWAYS COULD CAUSE VEHICLES TO GET STUCK DURING THE DAY ON UNPAVED ROADS, WHILE FREEZING TEMPERATURES AT NIGHT WILL CAUSE ICY AND SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. * ALWAYS REMEMBER TO OBEY POSTED TRAFFIC SIGNS INDICATING ROAD DETOURS OR CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&