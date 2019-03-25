It's finally official: the new high school in the city of Bozeman will be named Bozeman-Gallatin High School.
The Bozeman School Board voted on Monday night to use the name after extensive public input was used. Three weeks ago, the board voted to use the name Westslope, but it was met with heavy backlash.
The next steps for the board are to choose a mascot and school colors, which should happen within the next few weeks to get the materials ready for the beginning of the school year and the opening of the building in August of 2019.
The public will be polled on potential mascot and color combinations in the coming days.